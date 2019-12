OWN CENTRE: An inferno at the derelict Roma nightclub shut down the town centre and took a dozen fire crews more than 12 hours to extinguish. When firefighters were called to the scene in Queen Street at 1.30am the blaze had already taken hold of the building. Ref:131053-20

BRAYWICK: Colourful powder flew as more than 150 people gathered at SportsAble in Braywick Park to celebrate the Hindu Festival Holi. The celebration which signifies the start of Spring saw people cover each other in colour as well as enjoying a three-course meal and music. Ref:131099-24

TOWN CENTRE: The York Road redevelopment project officially got underway with a groundbreaking ceremony. The project which is being managed by the Royal Borough in partnership with developer Countryside is set to deliver 229 new homes. Ref:131027-7

MAIDENHEAD: The 11th annual charity pancake race was held in the town centre with Maidenhead Advertiser staff George Roberts, Georgina Bishop, Louisa Mace and Martine Morris getting dressed up for the occasion. Businesses competed for the winners' shield. Ref:131006-4

TOWN CENTRE: A ceremony marked the preparatory works on The Landing site which will include 424 homes, two office buildings, car parking, and retail and public space. On the same day some Highfield Preparatory pupils spent time finding out more about the project from the developers. Ref:131055-1

TWYFORD: Pedigree cats from as far afield as Russia were bought to Loddon Hall for the 18th Exotic Cat Club Show. Judges awarded rosettes to the perfectly coiffured felines in various categories. Ref:130993-2

MAIDENHEAD: Maidenhead Mosque welcomed about 200 members of the community as part of a nationwide open day. The ‘Visit My Mosque’ event gave people a chance to learn about the Muslim religion and take part in activities. Ref:131000-6