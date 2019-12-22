Christmas lunch at Miadenhead Community Centre

A turkey dinner with all the trimmings got everyone in the Christmas spirit at Maidenhead Community Centre (MCC) on Thursday last week.

The 40 guests at the lunch were people who attend the centre in York Road for classes, and a number of elderly residents who visit the centre’s cafe.

Community centre volunteer Sandra Stuart, who organised the event, said: “They absolutely loved it, it’s something for them to look forward to. We usually have a singer in, and we have a bit of a dance, and a big raffle, and we give them chocolate novelties to take home with them.”

This occasion was no different with Marty Elliott serenading the group with Rat Pack classics, Tom Jones hits and Christmas favourites.

When MCC volunteers took over the centre from the Royal Voluntary Service in 2017 it was without a cook and so the Christmas party was a Christmas Afternoon Tea affair instead.

But volunteer chef Klaus Hohpeter changed all that when he walked into the kitchen two years ago.

As well as cooking the annual festive meal Klaus also cooks lunch at the centre cafe twice a week.

The cafe is open five days a week from 10am-2pm.

To find out more go to maidenheadcentre.org.uk