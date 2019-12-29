Advertiser review of the year: April

COOKHAM: A powerful story on April 18 saw the widow of a Cookham man who died in a traffic collision speak out about her husband’s killer, calling on him to make a difference. Edmund ‘Eddy’ Lee was killed near junction 5 of the M4 on July 5, 2018. Paul Duxbury, 36, of Wallingford, was sentenced to 22 months in prison on April 12 at Reading Crown Court.

MAIDENHEAD: Church regulars and newcomers flocked to the town centre to watch the Walk of Witness Good Friday procession. Christian Patounas carried the wooden cross as a group followed on behind him to reflect on the Easter story.

MAIDENHEAD: The 66th annual Easter 10 saw runners take part in Maidenhead’s 10-mile race. The Good Friday event on April 19 saw then Prime Minister Theresa May spurn runners on. Hosted by Maidenhead Athletic Club, the event saw thousands run a large lap around Littlewick Green and White Waltham.

WINDSOR: The Royal Family visited St. George's Chapel for the Easter service. The visit has been a tradition but the day also marked a special day for the Queen who celebrated her 93rd birthday. She was joined by her grandson's Prince Harry and Prince William.

TAPLOW: An easter bonnet parade was followed by entertainment, a buffet and raffle at Applegarth Care Home on Good Friday this year.

MAIDENHEAD: Queen Street re-opened to traffic following a major fire which ripped through a derelict nightclub. The road was closed for three weeks after the blaze at the Roma club in March. The road was reopened on April 2 following demolition work.

TWYFORD: Two men bounced up and down on a see-saw 78,781 times, without a break, for 80 hours, 10 minutes and six seconds. The effort in Polehampton Close from Richard March, 38, and Michael Jones, 36, was featured in our April 18 edition and is believed to have beaten a Guiness World Record set 50 years ago.

MAIDENHEAD: Members of Maidenhead scout district congregated on Braywick Nature Centre to enjoy a host of outdoor activities and mark St George’s Day. A total of 300 members walked from the town centre to the Hibbert Road venue to mark the annual date on the English calendar.