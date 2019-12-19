River Church Christmas fun day takes over High Street

Inflatable livestock was the talk of the town during a Christmas fun day in Maidenhead High Street.

River Church held its annual festive event on Saturday, with face painting, carol singing and balloon sculptures capturing the imagination of young and old.

One of the most popular parts of the day was the inflatable livestock used to make up the nativity scene, with the sheep, chickens and a cow all present in helium balloon form.

Rachel Smith, part of the senior leadership team at River Church, said: “We had great fun, we spent a couple of hours just handing out hot chocolate, refreshments and balloons.

“We get a really good reception, people love it. In years gone by we have had live animals but this year we couldn’t get them.

“We thought we still needed some animals so we looked at some alternatives.”

There was plenty more for the crowds to enjoy while they were walking up and down the High Street doing their Christmas shopping.

All Saints Choir were on hand to sing a variety of Christmas carols, while balloon sculptor Dali Ballooni was making all kinds of creations for the children.

Rachel said: “We are a community church, we love our community and this is one of the ways that we show that.

“It’s great to just chat to people and wish them a merry Christmas.

“We are sharing a message of hope and of love for all those who need it.”