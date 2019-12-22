'Village spirit' on display at end of year Bisham tea

An end-of-year celebration at Bisham Abbey was attended by more than 60 people at the weekend.

Party-goers in the Elizabeth Room enjoyed tea, sandwiches and cakes baked by other villagers on Sunday, December 8.

A quiz tested the attendee’s knowledge of the area, and Brian Dormer told the story of how a cultivator once fell into the Abbey moat, where the hockey pitches are today.

Organiser Sheila Featherstone-Clark said: “It is lovely to see the village spirit in action despite the fact that we no longer have a village hall.

“Making this happen was a real community effort and people have been very generous in their support. It was hard to follow the very successful lunch held last year, but this seemed to be very well received.”