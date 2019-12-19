Council to discuss releasing Braywick Park land for Maidenhead United

A decision on whether land at Braywick Park can be released so Maidenhead United can consider building a new stadium there is set to be made by cabinet tonight (Thursday).

The Magpies are weighing up a potential move away from their York Road ground into Braywick Park, where discussions have begun on building a new 5,000 capacity community stadium.

At a cabinet meeting tonight at York House, in Sheet Street, starting at 7pm, members will consider whether to allow the release of 3.7 hectares of council-owned land by the end of the year.

Council officers have recommended that the members approve the release of land.

Last month, the Advertiser revealed that Maidenhead United was considering moving away from York Road, where the club has played since 1871.

Club chairman Peter Griffin and chief executive Jon Adams revealed they were considering moving as the club continues to grow.

With the club now playing in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, it now sees more than 1,500 supporters attending home matches, compared to 303 in the 2013/14 season.

Due to space limitations at the town centre ground, the club has decided to look for a venue with more space to expand and would sell the land at York Road to finance a move to Braywick Park if it decided to go through with the relocation.

Maidenhead United have been in discussions with Maidenhead Rugby Club, Maidenhead Athletic Club and SportsAble, all based at Braywick Park, regarding the potential move.

The council report states that should the release of land be approved, the club have set a target date of June 2020 to sign legal agreements, with an aim of submitting a planning application by the end of 2020.