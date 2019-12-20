Maidenhead music shop raising brass for Africa

A music shop is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to help musicians in Africa.

Dawkes Music, in Reform Road, has launched a campaign to raise £15,000 for the charity Brass For Africa, which it has been working with for about eight years.

Last Wednesday, a group from the charity, along with some music teachers from Uganda, paid a visit to the Maidenhead shop to bring messages of thanks back from Africa.

During the visit, Jon and his guests exchanged stories, enjoyed some music, and then shared a few drinks.

Jon Dawkes, the owner of Dawkes Music, said: “When I went out to Africa in November I fell in love with the charity and what they were doing, it’s really powerful.

“We have set up a fundraising campaign and want to get our customers involved too.”

A percentage of every sale at Dawkes Music goes to Brass For Africa, and this money is used to run workshops, help repair and maintain instruments and teach disadvantaged people important life skills.

Jon hopes to up his shop’s fundraising – last month some of his staff were earning donations busking in the Nicholsons Centre – and make it to the £15,000 target. So far they have raised about £3,200.

He said: “They need some more instruments and we are hoping to raise money for some of their repairs, they need money to keep the instruments running.

“We are looking to get any instruments that are not being used to be donated.”

If you would like to donate instruments or money to Brass For Africa, go to Dawkes Music or visit the fundraising page at brassforafrica.charity checkout.co.uk/pf/dawkes-music