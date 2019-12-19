Re:charge R&R holds annual Christmas party in Maidenhead

A charity helping families through parenting, stress and difficulties with home life held its annual Christmas party this week.

Youngsters met Father Christmas for the first time and enjoyed a lunch at the Re:charge R&R event on Tuesday, where about 50 people turned out for the afternoon at Larchfield Community Centre in Desborough Crescent.

The charity works with families in the Maidenhead area via weekly drop-insessions at Larchfield, Furze Platt and the town centre.

At the party, parents were able to pick up presents donated by Sainsbury’s and Argos to help make their Christmas presents go a little further.

All party-goers also received a gift from Santa.

Chair of trustees at Re:charge R&R Georgie Gratham said: “We have had a good year, we have had some funding from the Louis Baylis Trust [the Advertiser’s owner], which is extremely helpful to keep us going.

“We had some new parents and families come along which is always good to see.”

She added: “[The lunch] was absolutely brilliant – everyone enjoyed it.”

The service will be closed next week and the week after for the Christmas season, but will be back open as usual in the new year.

Visit rechargerandr.org.uk for more information on the charity.