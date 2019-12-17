Animals get in the festive spirit at BCA's Christmas fundraiser

Meerkats, snakes and goats got in the Christmas spirit as a Maidenhead zoo opened up for some festive fun.

Berkshire College of Agriculture, in Burchetts Green Road, held its first ‘Christmas at the Zoo’ event on Saturday, where 500 people turned out throughout the day.

Attractions included animal talks, Christmas stalls, arts and crafts – while the zoo was decorated for the festive season as furry – and scaly – friends waited for Santa and his reindeer.

Proceeds of just under £4,500 will go to type 1 diabetes charity JDRF.

Animal centre manager Calvin Allen, whose son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, said: “My wife has wanted to do some fundraising event so I decided to do it here [at the zoo].

“We made just shy of £4,500.”

He added: “We had various arts and crafts and Christmas stalls – the whole day was Christmassy.”

This was the first time the zoo had held a charity event this time of the year, and Calvin singled out the raffle as a key crowdpleaser during the festivities.

Prizes included seats in the Graham Taylor stand at Watford FC.

“The afternoon was really busy, we were still selling tickets on the door, and I think we were close to selling our allocation of 550 people.

“It is something we will [maybe] look to do again.”