Plans for new offices and residential area displayed at public exhibition

A consultation on proposals to build new offices and homes on the corner of Braywick Road and Stafferton Way was held on Friday and Saturday.

Developer XLB Property was at the drop-in exhibition outside Statesman House in Braywick Road alongside representatives from architects Aukett Swanke, the design team behind the proposed plans.

The scheme would involve demolishing Statesman House and Braywick Gate, the two main existing buildings on the site, through a phased development to create 24,000 square metres of new office and a residential area of 125 flats.

Office space will have capacity for 800-1,000 people in the first building and 600-800 in the second.

Rob Symonds, senior associate and project architect at Aukett Swanke, spoke about how the office buildings will have ‘open terraces and social spaces’ and provide room for people to practise yoga or host staff gatherings all while providing ‘good views over Maidenhead’.

“Improvements to Braywick Road and Stafferton Way include widening the existing pavement making it a much safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians,” said Mr Symonds. “I know cyclists use it at the moment as part of a cycle route so we’re widening that quite significantly to make that a much more pleasant route.”

He said creating a sustainable workplace and residential area is important to the landowner Royal London and this has been reflected in the plans put forward by the design team.

BREEAM, the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings, incorporates standards outlined by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) to measure the sustainability of an office building.

The proposals aim to reach ‘Excellent’ standard by improving energy consumption, recycling methods and reducing pollution.

“All of this will be assessed with the scheme to make sure it’s a sustainable development both in terms of being green but also be a building which works for Maidenhead for the foreseeable future,” said Mr Symonds.

The developer is hoping to submit the plans to the Royal Borough in February.

Visit statesman-and-braywick.co.uk to view the plans and email contact@statesman-and-braywick.co.uk to provide your feedback.