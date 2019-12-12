BLP consultation to close on Sunday

There is only days left for people to have their say about the future development of the Royal Borough.

The six-week public consultation on proposed changes to the Borough Local Plan (2013 - 2033) Submission Version comes to an end at midnight on Sunday.

Councillors voted through the latest version of the plan at an extraordinary council meeting on October 23.

The plan seeks to allocate land for 14,000 new homes in the borough up to 2033, of which about 6,500 have already been built.

Proposals include 2,600 homes at the golf club in Harvest Hill Road, 54 on St Mark’s Hospital land, and 300 on land east of Woodlands Park Avenue and north of Woodlands Business Park.

Further plans for the centre of town include 500 homes at the site of the Nicholsons Centre, 550 at St Cloud Way and 350 at Stafferton Way Retail Park.

Land in Cookham, Ascot, Windsor, Sunningdale, Datchet and Horton is also earmarked as part of he plan.

For more information and to make comments on the proposal go to the Royal Borough’s website at tinyurl. com/wcv9hb6