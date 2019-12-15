Royal Borough Greenredeem scheme benefits school projects

Schools in the Royal Borough have benefited from a share of £6,000 which will support sustainable and educational initiatives.

The money has come from Greenredeem which works with the Royal Borough to reward residents for taking everyday green actions.

The more people recycle, the more points they can earn, choosing to redeem them in a variety of shops and businesses, use them in a monthly prize draw or donate them to charities and schools.

In the last seven months Greenredeem members in the Royal Borough have donated 1.84m points to 18 schools as part of the Greenredeem School Donations scheme.

This equates to 368 tonnes of recycling collected, or enough to fill 43 recycling trucks.

St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary Schoolin Altwood Road received the most points, equalling a £1,065 share of the total.

Co-headteacher at the school, Mrs Jennifer Camp-Overy, said it ‘will help create the next generation of eco-warriors passionate about caring for our planet’.

Waltham St Lawrence Primary in School Road was gifted the next largest grant of £891 which will be spent on creating a new outdoor learning area for their Year 1 children.

Headteacher of Waltham St Lawrence Mrs Li-Juan Ellerton, said: “This extra funding will make a huge difference to what we can offer our children.”

Find out more about Greenredeem at www.greenredeem.co.uk