Founder of eco-friendly pop-up shop looking for an independent store

The founder of a zero-waste pop-up shop has hopes of branching out into an independent store with the help of the community.

Nelly Semaille runs her eco-friendly loose products business Filling Good at the Craft Coop in the Nicholsons Centre every Friday and Saturday.

Shoppers can fill their containers with staple foods, breakfast cereals, cooking liquids, cleaning items, personal care products, chocolate and a selection of nuts and dried fruit.

With plans to expand Filling Good to a shop, Nelly has enlisted the support of three like-minded environmentalists who are now her fellow directors – Sophie Ibison, Caroline Lyall and Sam Greenslade.

With the help of the community they hope to raise £50,000 to start the zero waste not-for-profit shop through a share offer, with individuals making pledges to invest.

Mostly run by volunteers, of whom a potential 25 have already shown interest, the profit generated from the shop would be reinvested in the store or given back to the community.

The money the women are looking to raise will be spent on start-up costs, including shop fittings, a rent deposit for premises and stock.

Through her pop-up shop at the Craft Coop, Nelly has realised that having a limited range of products makes it more difficult for people to ‘do the jump to a zero-waste lifestyle’.

She said: “The goal (is) to have stock that is wide enough so when people come in the shop they have several swaps they can do from the supermarket.

“If you can get your eggs, your pasta, your rice, your cleaning products then it makes more sense for people, so you need enough products.

“What’s really important for us is that we really want to have an assortment as local and ethical and eco- friendly as possible and to benefit the local economy.”

It is hoped they will find something in the centre of town with parking nearby so people are able to transport their big refills home.

There will be a launch event about the new store at the Craft Coop on Wednesday, January 15 at 6pm where people can find out more and make a pledge to invest.

Anyone interested in volunteering or investing in the shop can go to www.fillinggood.co.uk or visit Facebook Filling Good