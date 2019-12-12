Seven-storey Shanly Homes development to be considered by councillors

Plans submitted by Shanly Homes for a seven-storey housing development in Maidenhead will be considered by councillors next week.

On Wednesday, members of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel will discuss plans for a 53-home development at the former St John Ambulance site in York Road.

The application features 30 two-bed flats, 22 one-bed flats and one studio apartment. This will include two affordable homes.

A total of 27 parking spaces are included in the proposals. Council officers have recommended the panel approve the plans.

Also at the meeting, plans to change the use of land at Queens Head, in Windsor Road, to allow for the siting of 55 residential park homes will be considered.

An application to change the former Riders Country House Hotel in Littlewick Green into a care home will also be discussed.

The meeting will take place at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7pm.