Injured police officer demands tougher sentences for dangerous drivers

A police officer who lost his leg after being hit by a drink-driver has called for tougher sentences for dangerous drivers.

Hayden Brown, of Suffolk Road, Maidenhead, was jailed for five years on Monday for seriously injuring three people by dangerous driving last year.

It was the maximum sentence the judge could give.

PC Tom Dorman, now 27, lost the lower part of his left leg after the silver Ford Focus Brown was driving hit him and PC Wai Man Lam in Norden Road at 5.42am on September 2, 2018.

Anilah ‘Annie’ Butt, who was in the car, broke 24 bones when she was crushed underneath the vehicle.

Last month, Brown, 25, was found guilty of three counts of causing injury by dangerous driving by a jury. He admitted one count of driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of driving without insurance.

Speaking outside the courtroom following the sentencing, the now A/Sgt Dorman said: “The judge passed the maximum sentence in law she was entitled to do.

“I’d like to draw attention to the fact that the maximum sentence is the same for this as an offence of assault which causes actual bodily harm which can include injuries such as cuts that require stitches.

“I urge the Government to review the maximum sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and consider introducing an offence of causing serious injury by careless driving.

“Once Parliament is sitting again I will be petitioning them to enact these changes."

Immediately after the collision, PC Dorman, a trained medic, instructed members of the public on how to improvise a tourniquet to reduce the bleeding from his leg, saving his life.

During the trial, the court heard Brown was seen running from the scene and was found later by police hiding in a bush.

Addressing Brown before handing out the sentence, Judge Sarah Campbell said: "The only thing you could have done to make amends for your behaviour was to enter an early guilty plea, but it's plain from the arrogant and brazen way you gave evidence that you thought you'd be able to persuade the jury otherwise.

"Still today you show no remorse in relation to the destruction you have left behind."

Brown will be released on licence after serving two-and-a-half years of his sentence. He was also banned from driving for seven-and-an-half years.

During the trial, which lasted a week, the court heard how, before the incident, PC Dorman and PC Lam had pulled over a taxi driver in Norden Road, near the railway bridge, for speeding.

It was while they were speaking to the driver, Nasir Iqbal, that the jury was told how an out-of-control Ford Focus came from under the bridge and hit the two officers.

A victim impact statement from PC Dorman was read out in the courtroom by defence barrister Michael Roques.

It said: “I love my job, my biggest passion was operational and front line policing.

“As a result of this I am no longer a front line police officer and it’s unclear if I will ever go back and do what I loved and joined the police to do.”