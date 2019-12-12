SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 12
9 °C
Fri, 13
7 °C
Sat, 14
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • TVP cadets tell crime tips via social media advent calendar

    Young police cadets have devised a social media advent calendar of crime prevention tips this festive season.

    A total of 75 cadets, aged between 13 and 17, use the TVP Windsor and Maidenhead social media accounts to share safety advice.

    These will be posted daily until Christmas Eve at 7pm across Twitter and Facebook.

    Tips include keeping your garage secure and making sure ladders are locked away.

    They also advise requesting a free home visit from a PCSO, who will point out strengths and weaknesses in properties and suggest how you could improve them.

    The cadets have also visited residents in Holyport to raise awareness.

    During their rounds of the village, home surveys were carried out by 18 cadets in 300 properties to educate residents on how they can become more vigilant.

    According to Sergeant Ryan Powell, of the Royal Borough’s problem solving team, the project has been great for the cadets to educate themselves on crime.

    He added: “The police cadets have put in a massive amount of effort into helping the community in their fight against crime, through targeting crime prevention and home security statements.”

    Search for ‘TVP Windsor and Maidenhead’ on Facebook and Twitter.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved