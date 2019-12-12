TVP cadets tell crime tips via social media advent calendar

Young police cadets have devised a social media advent calendar of crime prevention tips this festive season.

A total of 75 cadets, aged between 13 and 17, use the TVP Windsor and Maidenhead social media accounts to share safety advice.

These will be posted daily until Christmas Eve at 7pm across Twitter and Facebook.

Tips include keeping your garage secure and making sure ladders are locked away.

They also advise requesting a free home visit from a PCSO, who will point out strengths and weaknesses in properties and suggest how you could improve them.

The cadets have also visited residents in Holyport to raise awareness.

During their rounds of the village, home surveys were carried out by 18 cadets in 300 properties to educate residents on how they can become more vigilant.

According to Sergeant Ryan Powell, of the Royal Borough’s problem solving team, the project has been great for the cadets to educate themselves on crime.

He added: “The police cadets have put in a massive amount of effort into helping the community in their fight against crime, through targeting crime prevention and home security statements.”

Search for ‘TVP Windsor and Maidenhead’ on Facebook and Twitter.