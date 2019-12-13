Maidenhead Lions get a helping hand preparing food parcels

There were smiles all round as about 100 good Samaritans joined in with the spirit of giving at Christmas by helping the Lions Club of Maidenhead prepare food parcels on Sunday.

As part of the project non perishable food items have been donated by supermarket customers at Sainsbury’s in Taplow, Sainsbury’s in Maidenhead and Waitrose in Maidenhead.

On Sunday, volunteers created 350 parcels, including 70 for children in care, at the Claires Court Senior Boys gymnasium in Ray Mill Road East.

The Maidenhead Lions were helped by volunteers from Maidenhead Rotary, the Lions Club of Windsor and sixth formers from Claires Court, who all helped collect and package the food.

In order to support the most vulnerable, larger families will receive a full box of goodies, while single people and smaller families will receive a carrier bag full.

Each food parcel contains a Christmas card with a personal message from the member of Maidenhead Lions who makes the delivery.

The food parcel service has operated for more than 30 years and club secretary Brenda Butler said it ‘gets stronger every year’.

Parcel coordinator Karen Brown added: “Our biggest thanks must go to the amazingly generous members of the public who again donated so much food, amounting to many thousands of pounds worth.

“Their generosity helped create more than 350 food parcels for the less fortunate in Maidenhead.”

The Lions Club thanked all the volunteers who gave up their time and the supermarkets for allowing collections and Claires Court for providing the gym.