Multiple sclerosis group holds festive lunch at SportsAble

Members of a multiple sclerosis group enjoyed a four-course Christmas lunch on Monday at SportsAble.

Fifty-eight people were at the venue in Braywick Road for the festive feast, held by the East Berkshire Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society Group.

It was preceded by carol singing led by Rock Choir and drinks were served by members of Cookham Bridge Rotary Club, dressed in dinner suits.

The national MS Society aims to support all affected by the degenerative disease, including relatives of sufferers.

The East Berkshire group offers weekly coffee mornings and annual outings such as visits to the coast and to garden centres, a summer afternoon tea and a Thames boat trip.

Multiple sclerosis can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

East Berkshire MS Group volunteer Dominic Manley said: “Events like the lunch enable people with MS and their relatives to get out and about and meet others who are in similar circumstances.

“The lunch was a great success, enjoyed by all and ended with a raffle that raised £357.”

The group invites anyone affected by multiple sclerosis to join and take part in activities.

For more information, call Sandy Slattery on 07879 297700.

The MS Society is also running a national campaign called ‘Stop MS’, with the aim of raising £100million for research.

Visit www.mssociety.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/stop-ms