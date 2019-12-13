More than £2,100 collected at St Luke's Church's ninth Christmas Tree Festival

Decorations adorning the firs at St Luke’s Church's ninth Christmas Tree Festival showed no shortage of imagination last weekend.

The church in Norfolk Road was filled with 74 Christmas trees from Friday to Sunday – and about 2,000 people turned out to admire them.

The trees were sponsored and decorated by local businesses, voluntary groups and churches, as well as families and charities, with themes of their own choice.

Reverend Sally Lynch, vicar of St Luke’s, said the trees were ‘beautiful’ and included a tree by St Mary’s Pre-School decorated with natural materials like popcorn garlands and cork toadstools.

Maidenhead Painting Club’s tree was decorated with miniature hand- painted Christmas cards, while Littlewick Green Cubs decorated their tree with hand-made snowmen pom-poms.

Visitors to the church voted for their favourites by making a donation to a collection box by each tree.

The winners were Claremont Health Practice Nurses, whose decorations were made from items from the practice. A Rudolph made from a bedpan topped the tree.

More than £2,100 was collected from the boxes, which will go to Ivy’s Gifts, a charity set up by Maidenhead couple Michael and Kathryn Trillow, in memory of their baby Ivy, who had a fatal genetic condition known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1. Rev Lynch said: “Christ-mas is fabulous.

“It’s beautiful, it’s really twinkly but also very painful for some people and it can be bitter sweet.”

She said the memory tree was a very poignant reminder of ‘those we’ve loved and lost are still with us at Christmas’.

The weekend also included songs and sketches, and a Christmas carol sing-along in a ‘Winter Wonderland’ performance on Friday evening and music from St Luke’s CofE School choir and St Piran’s handbell ringers on Saturday.