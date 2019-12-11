Brett Foundation desperately seeking Christmas day cooks

The Brett Foundation is calling on professional chefs and amateur cooks to help feed Maidenhead’s homeless on Christmas Day.

The charity, based in King Street, is open from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day but as it stands there are no volunteers to prepare that all-important meal.

Charity founder Sue Brett said: “Christmas Day we are slightly stuck because we don’t have a chef or even a collection of people to split the meal.

“Last year it was a professional chef who took on the mantle, but in the past volunteers have all pitched in with one dish each.

“I’ve cooked the turkeys before, many a time actually, I’m happy to cook the turkeys again.”

There are no cooking facilities at the Brett Foundation so the dishes have to be cooked at home and brought in hot.

Sue said: “It’s the quantities that frighten people, we provide all the food, it’s literally just them preparing it and cooking it for us.”

Whether it is a chef, or a group of individuals who give up their time, the impact of their support cannot be underestimated.

Sue said: “It makes such a difference to the lads, to know they’ve got somewhere to go for Christmas dinner like everybody else.

“It’s not even they’re not on their own, it’s that if they don’t come to us for this meal, they won’t have anything.”

For the festive feast Sue gets three large turkeys costing £70 each – if they aren’t donated and the Brett Foundation buys them; the cost equates to a month’s worth of food for the charity.

Sue is also seeking donations of Christmas decorations to decorate the King Street unit where the meal will be held.

She said: “I would really love to make a real grotto for them this year.”

To volunteer to prepare the Christmas day meal, or to donate decorations email susanbrett4@aol.co.uk