General election: Voters in East Berkshire and South Bucks go to the polls

Christmas is only two weeks away but there is plenty more excitement to come – yes, the general election has arrived.

The Advertiser will be reporting live from the seats in our area – Maidenhead, Windsor and Beaconsfield – throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Polls will close at 10pm and counts will start soon after. Results are expected from about 3am onwards.

An army of reporters and photographers will bring you the latest news - but if you aren’t able to stay up with us, you’ll find full reports on the results when you wake up.

Follow @Maidenheadads on Twitter and keep an eye on our online blog via our website.