Police appeal for former students and staff of Maidenhead school to assist with investigation

Police are appealing for former students and employees of a Maidenhead school to assist with an investigation into allegations of historic sexual offences.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone who was at Furze Platt Junior School in the early to mid-1980s with information that could help the investigation to get in touch by calling 101, using reference 896 (9/12)

Officers are looking into alleged offences by tracing former students and other potential witnesses in the case.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Shaunagh Hall, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Windsor, said: "I am particularly keen to hear from anybody that was at the school, either as a student or staff member, who may have any information that can assist the investigation to make contact with police.

"Although I appreciate the concern this may cause, I would like to reassure parents of current students that this investigation is into alleged offences more than 35 years ago.

"However, I am urging anyone who believes they have any relevant information to get in touch with us.

"We will always investigate allegations of non-recent sex offences thoroughly, and would also urge anybody who may have been a victim of any offences to contact police."

If you do not wish to speak directly with the police, you can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 or the National Association for People Abused in Childhood on 0808 801 0331.

A 68-year-old man from Hayling Island, Hampshire, was arrested on November 22 on suspicion of sexual assault on a child and has been released under investigation.