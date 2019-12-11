Braywick Heath Nurseries festive fair raises £1,400

A Maidenhead nursery brought in £1,400 at a Christmas fair on Saturday.

Braywick Heath Nurseries, based in Braywick Road, held its annual festive event at the weekend.

Included in the attractions were Santa in his grotto, a games room, tombola and raffle, and Christmas gift ideas.

The money raised was helped by the purchase of 29 Christmas trees as visitors got set for the big day.

A couple of hundred people dropped in to the nursery, which was up on previous years, according to chairman Robin Pemberton.

“We had lots of people and lots of children enjoying themselves. Santa and his elves did very well,” he said.

“We are not well recognised here being that we keep it rather low-key, and we have got construction going on beside us [at the new Braywick Leisure Centre], so we need to keep our publicity up.”

The fair was not the only festivity to take place at Braywick Heath Nurseries this month.

The venue has also been a distribution point for the ‘Operation Christmas Child’ project, which sends out shoe boxes filled with goodies to children in poorer countries.

More than 500 were sent from Braywick Road this year.

Visit www.braywickheath.co.uk for more information on the nursery.