Advertiser Cracker Challenge raises hundreds for charity

Hundreds was raised for charity as the Advertiser’s Christmas Cracker Challenge returned on Thursday night.

The annual competition, held at the Magnet Leisure Centre, saw businesses from Maidenhead and the surrounding areas compete in activities like volleyball, dodgeball, an inflatable obstacle course, and ‘Gladiator’ challenge.

Raising money for the Cracker Appeal – which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area – the challenge has raised nearly £300,000 to date.

It is run by the Advertiser and supported by its owner, the Louis Baylis Trust.

Lifting the famous Cracker trophy this year was management consultancy firm Lane 4, based in Saint-Cloud Way.

Team captain Matt Kaye said: “We are delighted to have won this year’s Christmas Cracker Challenge.

“The Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal is a great cause so we are pleased to have been able to contribute.

“The competition was fierce, with some particularly heavy blows taken on the Gladiator challenge event, but our perfect combination of brains and brawn ultimately shone through.

“Unfortunately our second team could only finish in sixth place, but it gives them something to aspire to for next year.”

The ‘Tiser team came away with a respectable third position, and Baylis Media CEO Jeremy Spooner thanked all the teams who participated.

“I would like to thank all the teams that took part in the Cracker Challenge, with special thanks to the team at the Magnet for hosting and running the event for us,” he said.

“Well done to Lane 4. As we all know, the Cracker Appeal does a wonderful job in raising funds for those in the community who deserve a little extra at Christmas and I hope all those that took part had a great night of fun.”