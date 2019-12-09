Charity news: Boxing at Magnet Leisure Centre raises money for good causes

A charity boxing event was held at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 23.

B.E A Warrior, run by Boxing Evolution and sponsored by the Exotic Karahi restaurant in Slough, raised money for the B.E A WARRIOR foundation (BAWF).

The aim of the BAWF is to provide boxing coaching, fitness and mentoring services to schools and organisations such as the youth offending team to help young people at risk of exclusion or offending or those who have already offended.

The event comprised 13 fights with a number of junior, novice and experienced matches.

Proceeds from the first event has enabled the foundation to offer one month’s free after school boxing lessons when schools start back in January at the Bodyfit gym in Maidenhead.

The next event will take place in spring 2020.

For more information about the free boxing sessions or to take part in the next event, email matt@boxingevolution.com

TAPLOW: Applegarth Care Home residents received £150-worth of goods for their Christmas raffle last month.

The presents were donated by staff at the care home’s local Sainsbury’s in Lake End Road, where the home gets its weekly shopping.

Gifts donated from Sainsbury’s will be some of the prizes in the raffle at a Christmas party held at the home in Huntercombe Lane North on December 12.

Proceeds from the raffle will go into the residents amenities fund which boosts the home’s budget and enables residents to enjoy professional entertainment and outings.

BRAYWICK: The Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch will hold its next social meeting on Monday, January 13.

A Christmas lunch was held in place of this month’s usual gathering.

At next month’s meeting, which takes place at Sportsable, in Braywick Park, from 2pm to 4pm, the group will play its annual game of Boccia – similar to bowls.

Anyone who is affected by Parkinson’s Disease is welcome to attend.

BOURNE END: A charity supporting families experiencing domestic abuse across the Royal Borough and South Bucks has a new drop-off point.

Those donating to The Dash Charity can drop off goods to The Garibaldi in Hedsor Road.

The deadline for collections is Sunday, December 15.

MAIDENHEAD: Voices Anon will be holding its annual Christmas Concert at Maidenhead Methodist Church in High Street on Thursday, December 12.

It kicks off at 7.30pm and doors open at 7.15pm. The concert will include a variety of seasonal and non-seasonal pieces, plus carols for audience participation.

All are welcome – entry and refreshments are free. There will be a collection for Foodshare, Maidenhead Foodbank.

TOWN CENTRE: The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice pop-up shop is in full swing.

Located in the old Next shop in the Nicholsons Centre, new toys will be arriving this week in addition to games, books and gifts.

The store will be open between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday up to Christmas.