Maidenhead calendar made from old images of the town goes on sale

A 2020 calendar featuring old photos of the town has gone on sale at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

Heritage centre worker Flora Woodruff has made the calendar from images in the museum’s archive.

Some of the pictures include depictions of children cycling through a flooded Ray Mead Road in 1972, wartime Air Transport Auxillary pilots gathered around a Spitfire and a photo from a street party in Royal Square in 1945.

The calendar also includes important dates for Maidenhead, like the duck derby in May, the anniversary of the opening of Brunel’s railway bridge in July and the Maidenhead Half Marathon in September, so owners will never miss a big occasion in the town again.

The calendar is available from the heritage centre, in Park Street, for £7.99.