Vision for Maidenhead housing and office development revealed

A proposal to build new homes and offices near the station will be open for public consultation from tomorrow (Friday).

Designs for a 125-home development also featuring 24,000sq metres of office space at The Statesman House and Braywick Gate buildings, on the corner of Braywick Road and Stafferton Way, have been revealed by landowner Royal London and developers XLB Property.

A drop-in public exhibition trailer next to Statesman House will open on Friday from 3.30pm to 7pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm for the public to look at the plans and give their feedback.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), cabinet member for Maidenhead, said: “We are desperately keen to preserve all employment space and we have a growing population and not everyone wants to get on a train to go to London.

“We have to have enough employment opportunities for our growing population and this will secure that for the future.”

The plan being brought to consultation involves demolishing the two existing buildings and building three in their place – six and seven-storey office blocks and one eight-storey residential building.

Statesman House is already vacated and Braywick Gate will be empty in 2026.

After the consultation takes place, the developers will take on board any feedback they receive before submitting a formal planning application to the Royal Borough.

A landscaped residential street will separate the residential block from the office buildings. A communal garden will be to the east side of the residential building.

Car parking will be provided on the site but it is not yet clear how many spaces there will be.

To provide feedback on the plans email contact@ statesman-and-braywick.co.uk