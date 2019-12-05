Vision for Maidenhead housing and office development revealed

04:32PM, Thursday 05 December 2019
A proposal to build new homes and offices near the station will be open for public consultation from tomorrow (Friday).
Designs for a 125-home development also featuring 24,000sq metres of office space at The Statesman House and Braywick Gate buildings, on the corner of Braywick Road and Stafferton Way, have been revealed by landowner Royal London and developers XLB Property.
A drop-in public exhibition trailer next to Statesman House will open on Friday from 3.30pm to 7pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm for the public to look at the plans and give their feedback.
Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), cabinet member for Maidenhead, said: “We are desperately keen to preserve all employment space and we have a growing population and not everyone wants to get on a train to go to London.
“We have to have enough employment opportunities for our growing population and this will secure that for the future.”
The plan being brought to consultation involves demolishing the two existing buildings and building three in their place – six and seven-storey office blocks and one eight-storey residential building.
Statesman House is already vacated and Braywick Gate will be empty in 2026.
After the consultation takes place, the developers will take on board any feedback they receive before submitting a formal planning application to the Royal Borough.
A landscaped residential street will separate the residential block from the office buildings. A communal garden will be to the east side of the residential building.
Car parking will be provided on the site but it is not yet clear how many spaces there will be.
To provide feedback on the plans email contact@ statesman-and-braywick.co.uk
Loads more soulless blocks of flats. The former once regarded beautiful & desirable town of Maidenhead now looks like Slough or worse still, East Berlin as I recall. More blocks of flats less air movement, overcrowding the town, traffic at a near standstill, shops closing, Maidenhead dying . Perhaps Maidenhead will soon join Slough in the unwelcome list of most polluted towns in Britain. As for more jobs- where- apart from building sites? Of course we are going to get more coffee bars, wine bars, bistros,nail bars but what about department stores for example? I hear that some of the High Street East side is due for demolition in favour of yet more flats.so more shops will go. Does our council ever really seek the views of residents or just get some,tick boxes and carry on totally ignoring them?
