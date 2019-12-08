Invictus Festival at Altwood School brings children together

A total of 60 young people from six primary schools across Maidenhead took part in a different type of physical activity event at Altwood School on Tuesday last week.

The Key Stage 2 ‘Invictus Festival’ in Altwood Road was for children who have not represented their school at any type of sporting or physical activity.

Running for its third year, the event was created by Nathan Baker from sports coaching company MNR Coaching, which works closely with the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership.

Schools taking part included St Mary’s, Wessex, St Edmund Campion, Riverside, Larchfield and Manor Green.

The aim was to engage a different set of pupils in sporting activities, with the ‘Invictus’ nametag used as a symbol of overcoming adversity.

Youngsters enjoyed games including goalball – a Paralympic event – new age kurling and dangerball.

School Sport Partnership development manager Emma Fitzgerald said “I would like to thank Altwood School for hosting us and to their excellent sports leadership students for doing a brilliant job.

“The energy and enthusiasm from pupils and staff alike has been brilliant.

“It is great to meet different children being active today. If children are enjoying themselves they are so much more likely to want to do it again.”