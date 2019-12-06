Questions asked following Gringer Hill bridge incidents

A councillor has said he is planning to speak to officers regarding a notorious Maidenhead railway bridge.

Last week a lorry trailer got stuck underneath the Network Rail bridge in Gringer Hill, adding to a growing list of large vehicles to have hit it.

Great Western Railway train services were disrupted, as were Maidenhead drivers, with queues in both directions on the A308 just before rush hour.

Since the incident, questions have been asked over why it keeps happening.

The Royal Borough said last week that ‘all of the signage on and approaching the Gringer Hill bridge meets the legal regulations’.

It added that, in light of the problems, it will be ‘looking to see if there are any additional measures’ it can put in place.

Across the border in Slough – just days after the Gringer Hill bridge was hit – Slough Borough Council announced it would be installing a warning system to stop tall vehicles getting stuck under a bridge by Langley Railway Station.

Belmont ward councillor John Baldwin (Lib Dem) seemed keen on the idea of an interactive warning system like Slough’s but also identified another potential issue with the differing road heights in Gringer Hill.Speaking to the Advertiser, he said: “Something dynamic, something that is flashing, is more likely to get somebody’s attention than a static sign.

“If it is going to increase the likelihood that somebody is going to get the warning, then I am all for it.

“This is urgent and an immediate safety problem.”

He added: “There are different clearances on different sides. But levelling the road would be enormously expensive.

“I will speak to the officers about it.”

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) said that any potential technology should be properly trialled, adding that the council has done what it is legally required to do.

“It has happened a few times and it is terribly dangerous,” she said.

“I do not want us to put technology in just because someone else has. In terms of our statutory obligation, we have fulfilled it.”