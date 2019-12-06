Santa set to tour Maidenhead and Cookham on his sleigh

Father Christmas is gearing up for his travels around Maidenhead in his signature sleigh.

The Maidenhead Round Table Santa Sleigh Ride will be calling at locations across the town between December 10 and Christmas Eve.

It tours the streets dispensing sweets in exchange for donations, and will be kicking off in the Newlands area on Tuesday.

It will also be making a stop at the Woodlands Park Fair on December 14 before ending its journey in Chiltern Road.

Times can vary, but during the week, the sleigh will be in the streets between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, and at weekends 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

It will be at the Woodlands Park Fair between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The charities to benefit will be in this area, mainly focused on children’s clubs, and organisers at the Round Table expect to raise in the region of last year’s total of £5,000.

Forge Motor Company, of Cookham, will again be providing the vehicle that pulls Santa’s sleigh, and the group will be receiving a helping hand from other businesses and charities to put on the festive annual event.

Richard Alvey, fundraising officer at Maidenhead Round Table, said: “It is [a lot] of undertaking in terms of logistics. Once it is out I will be happy.

“We have got the sweets [and] we have got the music.

“We are doing part of Cookham this year, which we have not done for a long time.

“The positive feedback, especially on nights where the weather is not as nice, really does make a huge difference.”

The sleigh will be visiting the following areas:

December 10: Newlands

December 11: Lowbrook/ Bissley Drive

December 12: Queensway

December 14: Woodlands Park Fair/Aysgarth/Springfield Park

December 15: Larchfield

December 17: Wessex Way/St Chads Road

December 18: Stroud Farm Road

December 19: Bomber Estate

December 21: Whyeladyes Lane

December 22: Cranbrook Drive

December 24: Chiltern Road