Former West End dancer celebrates 100th birthday in Maidenhead

09:50AM, Tuesday 03 December 2019
A Maidenhead resident of 70 years celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Daphne Gaynor turned 100 yesterday (Wednesday) and celebrated with her family and friends at a party at the Thames Riviera Hotel on Saturday.
Family from as far as Melbourne and Athens made it to the party to celebrate Daphne’s centenary.
Daphne had worked as a professional dancer, performing in West End shows, before getting married and moving to Maidenhead.
She spent time working in the town as the receptionist at a doctors surgery in Castle Hill and then as a guide at the former Courage Brewery Shire Horse Centre.
Daphne’s daughter Deborah, who helped to organise the party, said: ”Mum had a marvellous time, it was lovely to see all the grandchildren from far afield.”
On her mum’s secret to long life, Deborah added: “She’s always been very active, she used to play badminton and tennis at Kidwells Park.
“Even now she still dances sometimes.”
