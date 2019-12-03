Christmas fair at Furze Platt schools raises nearly £10,000

A festive fair in Maidenhead raised nearly £10,000 for two schools at the weekend.

Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools, in Oaken Grove, played host to about 800 people on Saturday.

The event raised cash for both schools and was organised by Furze Platt Schools Association (FPSA), supported by parent and teacher volunteers who helped to run stalls.

Visitors ‘queued for the entrance’ as they enjoyed a performance from the Junior School Choir, while the carols continued with the Junior School Guitar Group and the Saint Sebastian Wokingham Brass Band.

Meanwhile, a red double-decker bus was converted into a Santa’s grotto, where St Nick was busy with requests.

Youngsters did their Christmas shopping in the ‘Secrets Room’, where they shopped in private with the help of teachers to buy gifts for their family.

In the craft room, they made decorations from recycled playing cards, while others made the most of festive themed face and nail painting and tattoos in the beauty room.

The winner of a Guess the Giant Teddy game saw the bear named Barry.

Dana Scothern, FPSA member and teaching assistant at the Junior School said: "The Christmas Fair has been the icing on the cake for a phenomenal year of fundraising by the FPSA.

“So far the Christmas fair raised £9,772. It was a key event that has taken us over our £30,000 fundraising target.”

Funds raised have focused on IT equipment to enhance the learning experiences of children and upgrades to the school’s outdoor spaces.