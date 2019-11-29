Generations Cafe brings young and elderly together

A mum who has started up monthly get-togethers with young children and the elderly is trying to get the word out to Maidenhead’s older generation.

Maidenhead resident Dee Lanyon runs Generations Cafe, which takes place at St Luke’s Church, in St Luke’s Road, on the second Wednesday of every month from 10.45am-noon.

Since it started in October, the free event has already drawn dozens of mums and their tots, but Dee, who has three-year-old and six-month-old sons herself, hopes to bring the meetings to the attention of Maidenhead’s older residents.

She said: “I think it's important for kids to have old people in their lives and vice versa. There are people that have families and are grandparents but they live in other cities or even other continents.

“Some of the older people who have come along told me that when you live on your own you have no one to cuddle and no one to cuddle you.”

Inspired by the Channel 4 programme The Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds, Dee set up Generations Cafe with the hope of bringing the youngsters and elderly people of Maidenhead together.

The first session was attended by about 20 adults, but the October and November meetings had double the number of adults and about 20 children.

The group enjoy free tea and coffee from the church and free cake from bakery Crumbs Kitchen next door at the sessions.

As well as chatting and playing together, the group also sing along to classics like You Are My Sunshine and Nellie the Elephant.

Dee, who is on maternity leave but normally works in film and television production, finds it easy to find more mums to bring along but is struggling to get the word out to the town’s older residents, who are less likely to be on Facebook and

WhatsApp.

She hopes that by promoting the events, she can help bring it to the attention of the older generation, who may be in need of cuddles with a little one.

The next meeting will take place at St Lukes Church on Wednesday, December 11 from 10.45am to noon.