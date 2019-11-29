Council defers decision on plans for 23 Furze Platt homes

A decision on a potential 23-home development in Furze Platt was delayed by councillors in the hope that additional car parking spaces will be added.

The application to build ‘high quality’ one and two-bed apartments at Marandaz House, in Cliveden Road, was brought to the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel on Wednesday, November 20.

The application sought to construct an additional floor on the existing building, providing nine new flats, as well as a separate three-storey extension containing 14 apartments.

The application proposed 35 parking spaces and did not include any affordable housing. The developer has offered to pay the council in lieu of providing affordable housing.

Marandaz House already contains several apartments, and if approved the site would contain 33 one-bed flats and 14 two-beds.

Speaking on the panel, Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) said: “I can see this becoming a parking nightmare.”

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) added: “Looking at that location, I don’t see how any of these residents will have less than one car per household.

“It’s not a town centre

development, the closest station is Furze Platt and that’s one train per hour in peak hours.”

Councillors agreed to delay deciding on the development, in the hope the developer would add more parking spaces in the meantime.

In response to this, deputy head of planning Ashley Smith said: “If you look at the plan, there isn’t room for additional parking spaces. I struggle to see where we would put that.”

W Later at the meeting, the panel considered an application to redevelop a business park in Roxborough Way.

The application for Foundation Park sought to demolish three office buildings on the site and build new ones, as well as adding a decked car park to allow more cars to park there. It also included plans for a central ‘hub’ building providing amenities like a gym, cafe and shop for workers at the business park to use.

Plans for a decked car park – providing ground and first-floor parking – will add 456 spaces, increasing total parking to 1,224 spaces.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), a member of the panel, said: “This is an excellent application, we are the borough of business

opportunity, we need more business space and this provides it.”

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) added that he was an admirer of decked car parks.

Councillors unanimously voted to approve the

application.