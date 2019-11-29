Teams prepare for return of Christmas Cracker Challenge

The teams are getting ready to show their mettle at the upcoming Christmas Cracker Challenge.

With the end-of-year showdown set to take place on Thursday, December 5, the teams are entered and raring to go.

Teams representing businesses and organisations from across Maidenhead will take part in a variety of sports and activities at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Shaun Furmston-Roos, captain of the Kensington Mortgages team, said: “We are quite excited, we won it a couple of years ago but last year we didn’t do quite so well, so hopefully we can replicate what we did before.”

Raising money for the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal, the teams will compete in volleyball, kingball, the assault course, inflatable shootout and nerf wars.

Following the sporting activities, the teams will then need to show their mental strength in the quiz.

Shaun said: “Because we have done it a few times we enjoy most of it. Last time we did quite well in the quiz but we also enjoy the volleyball and kingball.

“We have our office Christmas party the next day though so we are hoping there won’t be any injuries.”

On what went wrong last year, he added: “I’m not going to blame anyone for last year, the other teams just trained harder than us.”

The money raised from the challenge will be given to community groups based in the area, helping the most disadvantaged people during the Christmas period.

Shaun said: “As a business, we try to support good causes and do fundraising activities.

“We are always mindful that we want to support the local community.”