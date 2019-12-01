Santa's make a dash through forest for Thames Hospice

A 600-strong Santa Dash through a forest ‘was a sight to behold’.

The Thames Hospice event, supported by the Shanly Foundation, took place at Swinley Forest in Bracknell last Sunday.

Participants donned Santa suits, reindeer antlers, flashing noses and some bespoke festive creations for the occasion, which raised funds to support local families affected by terminal illnesses.

Alison Evans, head of community and events fundraising, said: “Our annual Santa Dash is always such a great event which really kicks off the Christmas season.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere and the sea of red Santa suits was a sight to behold against the beautiful forest.

“Thank you to everyone who signed up and fundraised for us.

“The support we’ve been shown from our community and local organisations has been truly amazing this year.”

Thames Hospice also thanked event volunteers, which included Thames Valley Police and members of the Bracknell, Windsor and Maidenhead cadets.

Refreshments were supplied by Langley and Iver Rotary Club, and there was a special visit from Santa and his sleigh courtesy of the Windsor Lions.

The total amount raised is still being calculated.

To find out more about Thames Hospice events, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/ events