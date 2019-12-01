Princesses mark release of Disney's Frozen 2 with meet and greet

Dozens of children got to meet a group of princesses last Friday.

The dine with a princess event at Pizza Hut, and the princess meet and greet in the Odeon cinema in King Street marked the release of Disney’s Frozen 2.

The event grew from what was originally a trip to the cinema for the entertainers of ‘Snow Princess Parties’.

Lydia Welsh, who was previously a staff nurse at High Wycombe Hospital, established the children’s party business four years ago after she was regularly told how much she looked like the character Elsa from Frozen.

She said: “I’ve never done a staff Christmas party before because we’re so busy in December so I thought – ‘I’ll take the girls to watch the film for Christmas’.”

When Lydia informed the Odeon that eight princesses would be going along to watch the film the event snowballed.

There was a huge queue waiting for the princess outside the cinema and some children even bought autograph books for the princesses to sign.

Lydia added: “My entertainers loved it, it was like being famous.”