Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A couple who celebrated their diamond wedding on Thursday, November 21 said ‘the years have just flown by’.

Pam Baker, nee Horsefall, 77, was 18 when she met 22-year-old David, 81, at a dance in the Salvation Army Hall in Forlease Road in 1958.

“We just danced, and we clicked and we’ve stayed together ever since,” said Pam.

“He was a teddy boy then and he was quite handsome,” she said. “He’s still good looking.”

A year-and-a-half after meeting, the young couple wed at St Luke’s Register Office and had a party at Pam’s parents’ house in Larchfield.

Shortly after marrying they moved into the Wessex Way home they still live in and raised two daughters and four sons.

The secret of a happy marriage, according to Pam, is ‘give and take and to adhere to each other’s needs’.

Pam said: “I don’t think the younger ones really have patience with one another – they get a hiccup and they split straight away and don’t work it out.

“I’m from the old school and any problems, you iron them out,” she added. “That’s how we’ve been, we’ve just been plodding along and the years have just flown by.”

To celebrate their 60-year milestone Pam and David had a ‘big party’ at Maidenhead United and David gave Pam a diamond bracelet.

Pam gave David £60 – ‘£1 for every year he’s put up with me’.