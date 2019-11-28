Maidenhead homeless charity founder issues rough sleeper advice

The founder of a Maidenhead homelessness charity has urged the town’s rough sleepers to ‘look after your feet’.

With Christmas just around the corner, the weather has got colder and those sleeping on the streets are at greater risk of illness or even death.

Sue Brett, founder of the Brett Foundation, issuing her advice to rough sleepers in the area, said: “The first port of call should be the town hall to see if you can get somewhere in their centre. But you can also come and see us; we have contacts in other shelters.

“Just make sure you have lots of warm clothing, sleeping bags and blankets and look after your feet.

“We can give you fresh socks. If your feet get wet then they’ll be wet for the rest of the night.”

Ms Brett added that she was hoping to get her bus, which can accommodate up to 12 people, on the road this winter, and is hoping to add to the charity's stocks of hot drinks flasks and hot water bottles.

She has asked those who see a rough sleeper during the winter to check and make sure they are ok.

She said: “Sometimes when people are really cold, almost hypothermic, they act as if they are drunk. The cold can make you very disorientated.

“Just make sure they are ok and make sure they have a hot drink.”

The Brett Foundation, in King Steet, is open from 10am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday and 7pm to 8.30pm on Sundays. It is also open on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 7pm-8.30pm.

The charity can provide rough sleepers with warm clothes, sleeping bags and hot drinks, and can help people find accommodation if they need it.

Anyone at risk of sleeping rough should go to the town hall in Maidenhead or York House in Windsor for advice and support.

Anyone who becomes homeless when the offices are closed should call 01344 786543, the out of hours Emergency Duty team's number.

If you see a rough sleeper you can also call 0300 500 0914 or visit Streetlink.org.uk