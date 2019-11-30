SITE INDEX

    • Reindeer racing to return to Nicholsons Centre

    Saddle up and race some reindeers in the Nicholsons Centre next weekend.

    Organised by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, the charity reindeer racing takes place on Saturday, December 7 between 11am and 3pm, near Clarks.

    Races last about five minutes each and involve winding the reindeer and their sleighs towards you and over the finish line.

    Turn up on the day to take part in the challenge and donate £1 per go, with a prize for the race winner.

    All money raised at this event will be donated to Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

    Email events@maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk

