Damaged White Waltham stocks back in place 'in the new year'

03:30PM, Monday 02 December 2019
A set of stocks which were damaged in the village last year are on the mend.
The stocks and whipping post, in Church Hill, were protected by a metal fence after previous vandalism but a driver crashed through the barrier and knocked the pillory off its stems in November 2018.
The Grade-Two listed stocks have been in the care of specialist repair teams since and White Waltham Parish Council chairman Pat McDonald has said they will be re-installed ‘in the new year’, along with new metal fencing.
“We have to use a recognised expert to restore them. They have to be in the same condition as they were [before[,” Pat said.
“Because they are Grade-Two listed, we had to use a specialist.”
He added: “The parish clerk (Paula McLoughlin) has worked her socks off.”
