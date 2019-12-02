Days Gone By book available for Christmas

With Christmas approaching, there is no better time to give someone the perfect festive treat by casting their mind back in time.

Days Gone By, written by former Advertiser editor Martin Trepte, provides a glimpse into the past through the paper’s photographic archives as a celebration of our 150 years serving the community.

A total of 200 pages of history, starting in the 1960s, makes for an ideal stocking filler this festive season.

Costing £4.99, the book is available to purchase at stockists in and around the town, including the library in St Ives Road, the Heritage Centre in Park Street and Highway Stores in Highway Road.

It can also be ordered online at www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk/ daysgonebybook at the same price for collection, or £9.95 for postage and packing.