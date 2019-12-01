SITE INDEX

    • Climate group to quiz Maidenhead election candidates

    Parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general election will be quizzed on their response to the climate emergency.

    The climate hustings event will be held in the Desborough Suite inside Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday, at 6.30pm.

    Candidates vying for the Maidenhead seat will be at the hustings, chaired by climate activist Deborah Mason.

    It has been organised by climate group RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC).

    The event is free but people will need to register on Eventbrite by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/83769014377

    When they register, attendees have an opportunity to provide a ‘burning question’, and there will also be a chance for people to ask spontaneous questions or follow up on candidate’s answers.

    Visit www.facebook. com/groups/RBWMCEC/ to find out more.

