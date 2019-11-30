Warning after rogue workmen scam Maidenhead OAP

Vulnerable and elderly residents have been warned to be on their guard following a guttering scam.

On Wednesday two men knocked on the door of an elderly person’s house in Maidenhead, claiming they were working on guttering in the area.

After persuading the man to clear the guttering on his house for £60, the two men climbed to the roof where they informed him that there were loose tiles that needed replacing.

They told him that to complete the work would cost £300.

Upon payment, the man only had £40 on him, which he gave to the men.

The elderly man then rang his wife to explain what had happened, but she informed him that they did not need any work done at all.

The men then left.

When his wife returned, she spoke to her neighbours about the situation, but none of them said they had been approached to have work done on their properties.