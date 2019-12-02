Alexander Devine pop-up shop open for business

An Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice pop-up shop has started trading in Maidenhead.

Situated in the old Next store inside the Nicholsons Centre, the store is open every Friday and Saturday in November and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Toys, games, books and other Christmas gifts are on sale.

Run by a dedicated team of ten helpers, including husband and wife Richard and Helen Johnson, the store is calling on shoppers to support the charity whilst doing their festive shopping.