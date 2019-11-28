Final phase of Chapel Arches nears completion

The third and final phase of the Chapel Arches redevelopment is beginning to take shape, with the marketing suite officially opening last Wednesday.

Work is well underway on the 182-home Waterside Quarter development, the main feature being an eight-storey building containing 80 apartments, which is set to be completed in 2021.

The ground floor of the building will be used for commercial space, similar to the Bakedd cafe and Coppa Club bar in the Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf developments on the other side of High Street.

Once complete, the Chapel Arches development will contain 259 homes and 30,000sq ft of commercial space.

A launch event took place last Wednesday to mark the opening of the marketing and specification suites in High Street.

Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton was on hand to cut the ribbon and officially unveil the site.

She said: “The impact Shanly Homes’ Chapel Arches has had on Maidenhead is clear to see.

“The development has improved this part of the town centre drastically, from lifting the streetscape to delivering some amazing commercial amenities, which have driven footfall and increased Maidenhead’s status as a destination.”

The entire ground floor of the main block will be reserved for commercial space, and Shanly Homes is already in discussions with different companies which are considering taking up a space.

Last week there were about 90 workers on-site, but that number is expected to increase to 150 as it nears completion.