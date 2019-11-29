Louis Baylis Trust gifts £500 to Mayor's charity, Thames Hospice

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will be grouped with a number of other donations and gifted to a ‘very special’ cause next year.

The £500 donation was given to the Mayor’s Charity, as chosen by Royal Borough Mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside).

Cllr Luxton chose Thames Hospice as her charity of choice when she became Mayor in May.

She said the Louis Baylis Trust was ‘the first to give’ when she set about raising funds.

The Mayor’s decision to choose the hospice was based on a ground breaking ceremony at the site of the charity’s new state-of the-art £18.6million facility at Bray Lake in February.

“That’s what made me decide I could do something to make some difference,” she said.

“It gives me such great satisfaction to see what a great cause it is, and how they are looking after our residents, and I really felt they needed all the help I could give them – they are very special.”

Before the Mayor steps down from her role in May, Cllr Luxton will hand over a cheque to the hospice which will combine the total amount raised from donations and fundraising events during her time as mayor.

Fundraising events so far have included a ride on The Royal Windsor Steam Express from Windsor & Eton Riverside Station to London Waterloo in September which bought in £4,300, and an afternoon tea in October which collected £1,240.

The Louis Baylis Trust donation brings the total so far to £6,040.

Still to come is Christmas wreath making on December 4, a Christmas meal with entertainment on December 7 and the Mayor’s Annual Charity Ball on May 2.

“I’m looking forward to handing over the biggest cheque,” said Cllr Luxton. “I’m asking my friends and everyone I meet to contribute what they can, because it’s such a worthy cause.”

She added: “Every time I speak it brings tears to my eyes – to know what a great job they do, I hope I can do the best for them with everyone’s help.”

Debbie Raven, chief executive at Thames Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have the ongoing support of the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead as we raise the roof on the new Thames Hospice.

“The Mayor is very personally committed to the Hospice, attending many of our own events as well as organising a number of high profile occasions throughout the year for us.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Mayor on a prestigious ball to be held on May 2 2020, raising money for the new hospice.

“We are also very grateful to the Louis Baylis Trust, long-standing supporters and friends of Thames Hospice.”

To find out more about the Mayor’s events go to tinyurl.com/r6zydmv