Service knitting scarves for cancer patients needs yarn donations

A cancer survivor who set up a service knitting scarves for people in hospital is calling for more yarn donations.

aHug recruits knitters from across the country to provide comforters for those undergoing treatment.

It was started by Carol Anne Doyle, from Monycrower Drive, who was diagnosed with endometrial and ovarian cancer ten months ago.

Now 12 weeks in, aHug has seen its volunteers grow to about 650 throughout the UK.

But the increase in helpers has seen the need for donations of yarn go up.

The service’s stash is ‘dangerously low’, aHug announced via a Facebook post.

“People are knitting like mad so we are getting lots of ‘hugs’ in, and once they have knitted, we want them to keep going,” Carol Anne said.

“It is the yarn donations that are low at the moment.

“Since I posted on Facebook, we have had a few bags. We always welcome yarn donations because that is what keeps the knitters going. Every single person contributes.”

She added: “It is really touching people. It really seems to be connecting with them.”

Search for aHug on Facebook and leave a direct message for drop-off details. Visit www.ahug.co.uk for more information.