Santa fun run raises money for dementia charity

A horde of Father Christmas’s descended on Dorney this weekend to raise money for charity.

The annual Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) Santa Fun Run took place at Dorney Lake on Sunday.

Despite the cold, runners warmed up quickly in their red robes, hats and fake beards as they took on the 5km course, a complete lap of the rowing lake.

Dogs on leads, children in scooters, pushchair and wheelchair competitors took part in the event dressed as St Nick.

Prizes were dished out to the fastest and runner up male and female, best-dressed wheels (pushchair, wheelchair or scooter) and best-dressed dog.

All those who took part were encouraged to collect sponsorship money for ADS, a charity that supports those with dementia in Maidenhead, Windsor, Ascot, Slough and Langley.

All participants were given Santa suits and Christmas hats to wear for the race.

Everyone got hyped up during the mass warm-up and were handed medals and certificates upon completion.