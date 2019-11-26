Attractiveness and green spaces key in Maidenhead town centre 'vision'

Attractiveness, green spaces, accessibility and making good use of the water were some of the points to come out of a community planning day in Maidenhead last week.

Hundreds of people visited the old Argos unit in the Nicholsons on Saturday to air their thoughts, concerns and aspirations for the future of the town centre.

The Maidenhead Vision Community Planning Day was held by architect JTP, which has been appointed by the Royal Borough to work with people in the town to draw up a ‘placemaking Vision and Charter’ for the centre of town.

With regeneration in full swing, visitors took part in walkabouts and engaged in workshops to share their knowledge and contribute to the ‘Vision’.

JTP partner Charles Campion said there was a ‘good level of participation’.

“People showed a great interest in their town and wanted to see an amazing future for it,” he said.

“It was great to have participation from young people. We had a good balance of age ranges and backgrounds.”

He added: “The next step is to analyse and summarise everything that has come out and then feed that back to the community.”

The ‘report back’ will see an illustrated Vision and draft Charter drawn up. This will take place on Tuesday, January 14 2020 from 6.45pm to 8.30pm at St Mary's Church in St Mary's Close.

Following the report back, JTP will prepare a Vision and Charter document before submitting it to the council.

“People are visioning a very attractive, vibrant town centre that has something for everybody,” Charles added.

“Retail, leisure, art and culture – it is what you would expect from a town centre like Maidenhead.

“It is what people want, but they want the highest quality.”

Other key points to result from the planning day included ‘how places are designed’ and the ‘functions’ of these places.

Good links to surrounding communities were also brought up.

“People are proud of Maidenhead. There is pride [here],” Charles said.

Visit jtp.co.uk for more information on the community planning day.